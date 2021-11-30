Court Report: Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2021

Nov. 19

Francis C. Cavalcante, Chelsea; DOB 08/03/1986, first offense of using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Marcos Antonio B. Da Silva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 06/19/2001, speeding, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Felix C. Dasilveira, Oak Bluffs; DOB 09/15/1973, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, number plate violation by trying to conceal identity: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of court costs of $100.

Erica R. Oliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 05/26/1978, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.

Cleidinaldo G. Prata, Edgartown; DOB 09/26/2000, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration.

Ithalo D. Santos, Vineyard Haven; DOB 03/29/2003, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, obstructed/nontransparent window: to be dismissed upon payment of court costs of $100.

Nov. 26

Henry A. Carney III, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/29/1978, indecent assault and battery on person 14 or over, indecent assault and battery on person 14 or over: continued to pre-trial conference with orders to stay away from alleged victim.

Christopher Derr, Edgartown; DOB 08/22/1963, second offense of shoplifting by asportation: continued to pre-trial conference.

Mark L. Faulkingham, Edgartown; DOB 04/19/1963, assault and battery on person aged 60 or older and disabled, disorderly conduct: continued to pre-trial conference.

Nathaniel Harrington, Edgartown; DOB 10/19/1995, speeding, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

James F. Houston, West Tisbury; DOB 11/13/1971, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of court costs of $200, which will be waived if proof of disability is shown.

Gregory Myrie, Oak Bluffs; DOB 09/13/1969, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration: case closed.

Abigail Potter, Vineyard Haven; DOB 02/25/1951, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Tony C. Willems, Oak Bluffs; DOB 05/13/1970, failing to stop for school bus, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license: case closed.

Lacey-Ann A. Williams, Edgartown; DOB 02/24/1998, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on family/household member: arraignment.