Protect voting rights

To the Editor:

I want to thank Senator Julian Cyr for his support of the VOTES Act, which passed the Massachusetts Senate in October on a 36-3 vote. This act will make permanent many of the reforms used in last year’s election, as well as progressive voting reforms. These include mail-in ballots, expanding the options for early voting, drop boxes, and same-day voter registration. The bill is now in the Massachusetts House. The voting reforms last year greatly helped many on the Island. As an elderly person, I particularly appreciated early mail-in voting.

I hope Rep. Dylan Fernandes will do whatever he can to help pass this legislation in the State House.

At a time when other states are trying to restrict voting, it is important that Massachusetts sets an example for progressive reform.

Stephen Power

Tisbury