Shop locally, help globally

To the Editor:

When you are out and about, be sure to stop by the Capawock Theater in Vineyard Haven. They are open every day from 10 am to 5 pm until Christmas. They have the most incredible selection of unique art, gifts, scarves, dolls, jewelry, ornaments, clothing, creches, etc., at very reasonable prices. Every item is made by a woman/survivor from a country suffering from some tragedy or war. Your purchases go a long way to help women around the globe. Tell your friends and neighbors. They won’t be disappointed! (worldmarketmondays.org.)

Island empowerment projects are making a difference globally in Africa, Haiti, India, Palestine, and Peru. Economic stability is a force that creates change ​in the lives of women and their families. ​Check out the organizations that are fostering that change in powerful ways — African artists, Community Development Project, Ama Nomad, Haitian Economic Empowerment​, Invisible World & Her Future Coalition, Maasai Partners, Olive Branch Fair Trade.

Geraldine Moriarty

Edgartown