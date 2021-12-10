Travel advisory issued by SSA

The Steamship Authority has issued a weather advisory for Saturday, Dec. 11. According to the advisory, strong winds are in the forecast. “Wind gusts are expected to peak between 45 mph and 55 mph, which has the potential to disrupt service on both the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes,” the alert on the SSA’s website states.

