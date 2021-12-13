Edey Foundation announces grant opportunities

The Edey Foundation, founded by the late Maitland Edey of Seven Gates Farm, announces funds available for grants to Island nonprofit organizations.

The purpose of the foundation, according to a press release, is to provide money for conservation and environmental programs on Martha’s Vineyard. Submissions that relate to ongoing conservation, energy, education, and scientific studies are welcome. The foundation does not fund construction or building projects.

Last year the foundation gave approximately $80,000 to organizations on the Island for a range of activities, including education programs for the public and for school children, conservation advocacy, research, and water bird protection.

Proposals are due Jan. 15, 2022 for funding in March. Contact Beatrice Phear at 508-693-3791 for more information.