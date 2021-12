Get the whole “The Nutcracker” experience this holiday season with a special Zoom ballet dance class and reading session of the classic “The Nutcracker” story on Saturday, Dec. 18. Provided by the West Tisbury library, the event goes from 10:15 to 10:45 am. No prior dance experience required. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org for more information, or for the Zoom login to join.