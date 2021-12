The beloved Annual Winter Concert put on by the Martha’s Vineyard Family Chorus returns for its 20th year, and is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. Listen to songs of peace, hope, and light from the chorus directed by Roberta Kirn of Be Well Sing. There are in-person and virtual rehearsals for those who want to join the chorus. The concert will be in-person at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 5 pm. Email roberta@bewellsing.com for more information.