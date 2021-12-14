Cape Cod 5 named a top place to work

Cape Cod 5 bank was recently named one of the Top Places to Work by the Boston Globe, which recognized its workplace practices and commitment to supporting and developing its employees, in its annual list of top employers in Massachusetts. In addition, Top Workplaces, the organization behind the Boston Globe Top Places to Work awards, recognized Cape Cod 5 as a recipient of the October 2021 Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence Awards. According to a press release, “these quarterly awards recognize companies that have created a desirable culture in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), employee well-being, professional development and remote work environments.”

“At Cape Cod 5, we work to foster a culture where each employee feels supported and empowered to bring their best self to everything they do. We are honored to once again be recognized as a top workplace in Massachusetts and across the nation,” Dorothy Savarese, Chair and CEO of Cape Cod 5, said in the release. “These accolades are a reflection of the efforts of our purpose-driven employees, who have dedicated themselves to helping our customers meet their financial goals, while serving our communities and each other.”

This is the fourth consecutive year that the bank has received this award, which is based on an evaluation of an organization’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, benefits, and engagement via a confidential employee survey. More than 80,000 individuals from over 363 Massachusetts companies were surveyed in consideration for the Top Places to Work list. A full list of rankings for these awards can be found in the Sunday, Dec. 5, issue of the Boston Globe Magazine.

The bank’s ranking for both the Top Places to Work list and the Culture Excellence Awards was determined by the feedback that employees provided via a confidential survey. The full list of rankings can be found on the Top Workplaces website.