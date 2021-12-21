Cribbage Results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club had 22 players show up at the American Legion in Edgartown to play. We played six games with two points awarded per win (three for a win under 30 points).

The results are as follows:

1st- Roy Scheffer with a 12/6 +92 card

2nd- Bill Russell with a 8/4 +28 card

3rd- Kathy Kinsman with a 8/4 +20 card

4th – Mary Alice Russell with a 8/4 + 15 card

5th- Albion Alley with a 8/4 + 14 card

We had seven 24-point hands and a total of six skunks (a win greater than 30 points). We play every Wednesday night — sign in is at 5:45 pm and play starts at 6 pm sharp.

If you like cribbage and can play a game in 20 minutes, come on down and join the fun!

I’m taking some time off, and we will meet up again in January.