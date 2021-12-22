Girls basketball falls at Sandwich

The MVRHS girls basketball team traveled to Sandwich High School on Monday afternoon and lost to the Blue Knights, 68-36. Both teams had multiple scorers in the game, but the Vineyarders had trouble containing the Sandwich fast break and coping with the Blue Knights pressure defense.

“They’re a really strong team. I think they’re even better than Falmouth,” Vineyard Coach Melissa Braillard said of Sandwich. “They pressed great, they get the ball up. As soon as the rebound hits, they’re off and running. We had a hard time getting back on defense, but on a positive note, we took more shots than last game, which is what we were hoping for, and we created more opportunities. Ali Dyke had a really good game, and so did Maria [Andrade]. We still boxed out well. A lot of their points came on fast breaks.”

Maria Andrade scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and blocked a shot, Ali Dyke added eight points and two steals, and Brooke Ward chipped in with four points.