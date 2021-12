Enjoy a holiday-themed virtual book club meeting offered by the Oak Bluffs library featuring a discussion of Jean Stone’s newest book “A Vineyard Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 7 to 8 pm. The book is filled with love, a bit of heartache, and illustrates the unique setting of Martha’s Vineyard during the holiday season. Free and open to the public. Email ccooney@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-9433 for more information.