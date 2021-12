The holidays are a good time to stop and ponder all the gifts that we already have — not presents under the tree, but the good things in life. The Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard hosts a special virtual Sunday service on Jan. 2, from 11 am to 12:30 pm, made to give thanks and appreciate health, happiness, and the presence of loved ones.

Email uu.society.mv@gmail.com or call 508-693-8982 for more information.