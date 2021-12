Addison Lee Manzone

Kailey Manzone and Nicholas Manzone of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Addison Lee Manzone, on Dec. 20, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Addison weighed 7 pounds, 5.5 ounces.

Alaina Mae Sequeira

Tonya Sequeira of Edgartown announces the birth of a daughter, Alaina Mae Sequeira, on Dec. 22, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Alaina weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.