Edgartown: The lighter side of life

Christmas Day has come and gone. I have to be honest. This year wasn’t overly smooth. The kids are now adults with their own plans and ideas. We’re juggling many homes and visits and sharing and this year, it just wasn’t awesome. Don’t get me wrong. It is amazing having the kids home and laughing and enjoying each other, unwrapping gifts, making cookies, etc. It was just really hard to make everyone’s schedule combine with everyone else’s schedule. We had to squeeze dinner into about an hour and a half on Christmas Eve, which kept us from joining Bill Bailey for the annual Christmas party, an event I rarely, if ever, miss. It was grand in many ways. But it just becomes a little harder to juggle as kids become their own people with free wills. Sometimes, we must be so flexible that we break, which I did momentarily but then managed to pull myself back into the lighter side of life.

There aren’t a ton of options for things to do this coming weekend but if you are looking for something to do with your kids for the New Year, the Edgartown library can help. Stop by the library between 10 am and 5 pm on Dec. 31 to pick up a bag filled with fun activities for kids to ring in the New Year.

You also still have a chance to go put a wish on the Wishing Tree at 124 William St. in Vineyard Haven. If the lights are on on the tree anytime between Dec. 26 and Dec. 31, you can write down your wish and hang it on the tree. Then, on the evening of Dec. 31, they will burn the wishes, sending them up to the sky to manifest. The Wishing Tree is at a private home so please be respectful when participating.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Shauna White-Smith and Molly, Spencer, and Paige Pogue, who celebrated on Dec. 26, Jennifer Abreu on Dec. 27, Amy Sullivan on Dec. 28, Leanna Fisher on Dec. 31, and last but certainly not least, my dear husband, Don Casey, on Jan. 3, 2022.

I recently watched an interesting show called “The Eighties” on CNN, which is, of course, about that decade. It’s fascinating to watch and see all of the excess and crazy things of that era that clearly have brought us to where we are now. Don’t get me wrong. I miss those days of high school and college and the nostalgia is fun, but when you look at those days through a different lens, it’s a bit disgusting. But at the same time, the technology we have now was certainly starting to show up. It’s a bit surreal but fun to watch.

This New Year’s Day between 10 am and 4 pm, get up close with the friendly fluffy alpaca at Island Alpaca. Meet their two newest babies in their special viewing area. Enjoy some tasty treats and hot cider while watching the alpaca or take in their alpaca video presentation.

School is back in session on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, as we hit the long phase of a back-to-normal schedule until February vacation. Between holidays, long weekends, conferences, and professional days, I feel like we haven’t had a “normal” week in forever. It will be nice to hit a set schedule for a little while.

Beginning on Jan. 6, parents can register their children for kindergarten for the 2022/2023 school year. Your student must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2022. Contact the school between Jan. 6 and Feb. 11 and school staff will provide you with all the information you need to register your kindergartener.

I think that’s about it for this late Christmas night. Time for a good night’s sleep to recover from the “holly daze,” do some cleaning and organizing, catch up on bookkeeping work, and try to re-energize to head back into school. I’ve definitely been feeling some burnout this year and I’ve had the end-of-the-year exhaustion about six months too early. Fingers crossed that the week off will help me recharge a little. Or even better, recharge a lot. Hard to be a team cheerleader when you’re running on empty.

Happy New Year to you and yours. Here’s to 2022. May it be a year filled with health and happiness, since the last couple of years have been a bit rough, to say the least. Wear your masks, wash your hands, and keep a safe distance between yourself and others.