Oak Bluffs: Deserving of a standing ovation

When 2021 began, we really did not know what to expect. We did know that we were happy to say goodbye to 2020! New Year’s Eve was more of a collective sigh than a fireworks celebration. COVID-19 vaccinations had just begun, but we didn’t yet know how and when it would be available for all. A new president and our first female vice-president were about to take office, but the U.S. capitol was attacked on Jan. 6 in an effort to disrupt that process. It seemed almost too much to comprehend, after the year we had just lived through.



Now, as this year comes to a close, it is amazing to reflect on all that has happened. One thing 2021 will be remembered for is lines: lines for testing, lines for food distribution, lines for vaccines, lines for drive-by birthday celebrations, lines for the Post Office. Lines to get into stores, bakeries and farm stands. Social distancing became the new normal way of doing business and we all adapted.



Nobody adapted more in 2021 than our teachers, and everyone involved with educating and caring for our children. They deserve a standing ovation for the amount of adapting they have accomplished — from “remote” to “hybrid” teaching, to classrooms with social distancing and face masks worn all day. Also deserving of a standing ovation are the nurses, doctors, and all medical staff who have also adapted, working in tents and improvising equipment. This includes our First Responders, who answered every emergency with new COVID protocols in place. Our schools and our medical workers continue to pull us through this crisis with inspiring courage, and I thank everyone for their work and dedication to our community.



If you would like to write down an intention or a wish for 2022, visit the Wishing Tree in Vineyard Haven at 124 William St. The Simpkins family has provided all the supplies you need to hang your wishes on the tree until Dec 31. Write it down and let it go!



One of the things I have been enjoying this holiday season is WMVY’s Holiday Channel, which they streamed for free on their website. It wasn’t your average holiday muzak, it was filled with all types of genres and artists, and lots of local musicians. We are lucky to have a local radio station that plays such a wide variety of music and also has great shows that feature new and local artists.



The Oak Bluffs library is bringing back its Graphic Novel Book Club starting in January. The meetings will take place via Zoom on the second Tuesday of every month at 7 pm. Anyone who is age 16 or older with an interest in graphic novels is welcome to join the club, which will be led by Carolina Cooney, the library’s programming coordinator and a former history of comics instructor for the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. The first session is Tuesday, Jan. 11 — check the library website for the Zoom link. The book will be “The Old Geezers, Volume 1,” a 2020 graphic novel which is available at the library.



Santa listened and brought me Susan Wilson’s latest book, “What A Dog Knows.” I haven’t found the quiet moment to start reading it yet, but this local author never disappoints so I am looking forward to it!



Farmer’s Mobile Market will be at the hospital on Friday, Dec. 31, from 3 to 4 pm, with local veggies and eggs. You can order ahead at mobilemarketorders.square.site or call 508-687-9062.



Skate the New Year at public skating on the weekend at the M.V. Ice Arena. Bring your skates or rent them there for $5 on Saturday (3 to 4 pm) and Sunday (2:50 to 3:50 pm). Free for YMCA members, only $5 for non-members. Great way to move and have fun for the whole family!



Big New Year birthday hugs to Tommye Ann Brown and Abe Seiman on Jan. 1st! Michelle DeHaro celebrates on the 2nd, along with Jen Araujo and Michelle Bettencourt. Best wishes to Nicole deBettencourt on the 3rd, Adam deBettencourt on the 4th, and Kate Feiffer and Jules Ben David on the 5th.



Wishing you health and happiness in the New Year! Send me your news!