OMG!

By Nancy Slonim Aronie

Why did we ever put God so far away

When clearly he’s in the amber glow

Of my new lamp Lorie gave me?

He’s in my garden, too.

He’s pink and still growing

Even after the first flakes.

He’s in the first flakes.

He’s in every pomegranate seed

And scallions and cilantro

And tofu pad thai.

And why did we put him in long white robes

With a big bushy beard?

We did that to Santa Claus

And you can see how that worked out.

And why isn’t God the guy in aisle 3

Who just knocked over a jar of Kalamata olives?

And why isn’t God the gal

who cleans it up?

We made a big error with God.

We put him in the wrong place

And wearing the wrong outfit.

And who says he’s a he?

Nancy Slonim Aronie is an author, facilitator of the Chilmark Writing Workshops, and a columnist for the M.V. Times.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.