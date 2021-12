The Vaccination Bus returns to the Island on Sunday, Jan. 9. The bus will be administering vaccine doses at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

Appointments for the bus are available for children ages 5 to 11 from 9 am to 12 pm. First, second, and booster shots are available for children and adults ages 12 and older from 12 pm to 5 pm. The bus is offering Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Those interested must register online here.