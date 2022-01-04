Poet’s Corner

By Tracy Thorpe

Dear Winter,

How are you?

Since I last saw you the birds have nested,

fledged, and fattened for long flight

and again, I feel the drowse

pulled through my roots, trunk and twig.

Now I must sleep, and you, shortly,

will dust my bark with a glitter of bright flakes.

Tracy Thorpe lives in Chilmark, where she is the programs coordinator at the Chilmark library. She has an MFA in writing for young people from Lesley University.

