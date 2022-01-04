Renzie is the first Island baby born in 2022

On Sunday, January 2, Vineyard Haven residents Julia Keller and Theodus Crane welcomed the Island’s first baby with the birth of their daughter, Renzie Nordin Crane, according to the press release from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Renzie was born at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with an at-birth size of 21 inches and weighing in at 8 pounds and 6 ounces. According to the press release from the hospital, Renzie entered the world at 6:18 am. She will join her siblings, Stephen X. Crane and Stephanie T. Crane, as the third child in the family.