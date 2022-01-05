Hospice MV offers free grief workshop

Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard is offering a specialized grief workshop for seven weeks beginning Sunday, Jan. 16.

“Making Meaning from Grief” will incorporate movement, sound, art, music, and writing to aid participants through their journeys with grief.

The workshop will be run by Lori Shaller and Jane Norton. Shaller is an ordained rabbi, and Hospice’s spiritual care counselor. Norton is a master’s candidate in clinical health at Goddard College, a counseling intern at Hospice, and has led therapeutic yoga, meditation, and mythical storytelling for more than 15 years.

Sessions are open to anyone 18 years of age or older. Workshops will run weekly from Jan. 16 through Feb. 27, from 1 pm to 3 pm, at the West Tisbury Library. Registrants are asked to commit to the whole series. The workshop is free. Donations can be made to Hospice.

For more information, or to register, contact Shaller at Lshaller@hospiceofmv.org, or Norton at Jnorton@hospiceofmv.org or call 508-693-1089.

“We are excited to offer this creative and important workshop series to Island residents,” Cathy Wozniak, executive director, said in a press release. “And we encourage anyone experiencing grief and loss to join our extraordinary facilitators on this journey.”