Donors make the magic happen

To the Editor:

Once again, for the 83rd year, the Red Stocking Fund is eternally grateful to the Martha’s Vineyard community and all of our donors, near and far, for helping us make the magic happen for 330 children this Christmas season.

We particularly thank the Good Shepherd Parish and Father Fedek for the use of the community space in the basement of the church as our “headquarters” for the week of Red Stocking. You open your doors and your arms to us every year, and for this we are forever grateful. To all the parishioners who selected a mitten, purchased, wrapped their present, and donated them to the children, thank you.

We thank all those who continually support our mission — those who make individual donations, raise money through various endeavors, Island businesses who donate goods, all the quilters and knitters who lovingly make warm hats, mittens, scarves, and beautiful quilts year-round, and our beloved Harley Riders for collecting cash donations and toys. Many thanks to the Edgartown Police Department for holding their annual Stuff-a-Bus for toys during Christmas in Edgartown, and to the Oak Bluffs EMS for once again filling an ambulance. Thank you to the many individuals and organizations who sponsored children, our various communities of faith for their contributions, our elementary schools, and to the angels who just arrived with gifts. A huge thank you to all who helped on Distribution Day, the Tisbury Police Department, and to Tilton Rental for the tents.

And last, but most certainly not least, thanks to Pat Alley and her band of merry shoppers. There is no way that Red Stocking and the magic of Christmas would happen without these elves!

While we once again missed welcoming volunteers during the week of Red Stocking, we knew you were all there with us in spirit. And of course, our deepest thanks to our extraordinary board of directors; though we worked “together apart” again for much of this season, our mission was the same as it always has been — to provide a merry and magical Christmas for the children on Martha’s Vineyard who need us. 2021 was another unprecedented year, with many challenges, but it showed us, too, about the enduring spirit and generosity of this community.

To everyone, wherever you may be, may your hearts be full with the gift you received by giving.

Sandy Joyce, Susie Wallo, co-chairs

Red Stocking Fund, Inc.