Brynleigh Noelle Haeselbarth

Janelle Mooney and Wesley Haeselbarth of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Brynleigh Noelle Haeselbarth, on Dec. 15, 2021, at Cape Cod Hospital. Brynleigh weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces. She joins big brother Landyn Vincent Haeselbarth.

Jacob Alex Kornalski

Anna Poblocka and Piotr Kornalski of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Jacob Alex Kornalski, on Jan. 5, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Jacob weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. He joins big brother Jason and big sister Julia.

Cleo Wilhelmina Burt

Marisa Burt and Garrett Burt of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Cleo Wilhelmina Burt, on Jan. 9, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Cleo weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.