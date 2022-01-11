Towns to distribute COVID tests this week

Island towns are set to receive a palette each of at-home COVID test kits and will be distributing the kits on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Below is a list of distribution information for each town.

Edgartown

Edgartown residents must register on the town’s website and bring a confirmation email, either printed or on their phone, to pick up their test kit. Registrants may only pickup one test kit per signed up person this week

Distribution will be on Wednesday from 9:30 am to 12 pm at the Edgartown Fire Station. Those picking up tests on Wednesday must enter from the library end of Robert’s Way in Edgartown, follow the road and pick up the test on the Peases Point Way end.

Test distribution will be on Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Edgartown School.

Oak Bluffs

The board of health will be distributing Covid Test Kits at the temporary town hall trailers on Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and Thursday, Jan. 13 from 4 pm to 6 pm or until supplies last.

Oak Bluffs residents must provide proof of residency (drivers license or utility bill that shows address) or be on the town street list.

Tisbury

Pick up will be on Wednesday from 9:30 am to 12 pm at the board of health office. Thursday pick up will be from 4 pm to 6 pm at the town’s Emergency Services building for residents that work during the day.

West Tisbury

Distribution will be on Wednesday from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at town hall and Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm at the town’s public safety building for those who work during the day.

Chilmark

Test distribution will be at the town landfill on North Tabor Road on Wednesday from 9:30 am to 12 pm and Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm for those who work during the day.

Aquinnah

Test kits will be available at town hall beginning at 10 am on Wednesday. There is no residency requirement for pickup.