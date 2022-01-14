Learn about public service 

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard, in collaboration with Martha’s Vineyard TV (MVTV), will be sponsoring several interviews with elected officials from Island towns, according to a press release. The goal of the interview series is “to inform citizens about the process of running for local positions.” The interviews will be broadcast live on channel 13. League member Kathy Laskowski said the interviews will be available for streaming on MVTV.

“This is all part of our new civic engagement committee, where we are trying to encourage more people to run for local office,” Laskowski told The Times. “We have put together a chart of local positions for this spring that is on our website and Facebook page, and we will continue to do whatever we can.”

The interviewees will talk about their personal experiences of serving their communities. The first interview will be with Oak Bluffs select board member Emma Green-Beach on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 11:30 am and will be facilitated by league member Judy Crawford.

The second interview will be with Tisbury planning board member Ben Robinson in early February. The third interview will be with West Tisbury town clerk Tara Whiting-Wells in late February.