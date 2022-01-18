A league of its own

1 of 8

Martha’s Vineyard during the off-season months looks a little different from summertime, but one place that remains the same year-round is the Barn Bowl & Bistro. The Barn is one of the best places to visit on the Island for both locals and visitors alike. This bustling bowling alley has become well-known for its wide variety of delicious food and drinks, and of course the bowling itself. With the recent installment of a brand-new, cutting-edge scoring system, with touchscreen use, bowling at the Barn is now better than ever. This upscale bowling alley is always open for indoor dining, bowling lane rental, and curbside pickup for online food orders. You can’t find a more family-friendly, affordable place to visit on the Island, packed with so much fun.

As soon as you enter the building, you are met with the smell of delicious food, the faint sound of laughter down by the lanes, and warm, welcoming smiles from both staff and guests, especially locals. All ages can enjoy the classic style of bowling with an automatic scoring system, while having food and drinks right down on the lanes with you. Or if you are looking for a more traditional dining style, the Barn has a beautiful restaurant that serves as a more intimate way to enjoy its selection of appetizers, entrées, and a full-service bar with delicious cocktails and a large range of beers.

The Barn menu includes something for everyone, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. These gourmet dishes all have sizable portions from a vast menu you would not expect to see in a bowling alley. Prices range from $9 French Onion Soup or New England Clam Chowder to a 12-oz. New York Sirloin for $36, or Shrimp and Lobster Pasta for $37. Options include everything from a juicy Angus Beef Burger to Seafood Paella, with gluten-free options such as the sweet and savory Bulgogi Beef Rice Bowl, Homestyle Shepherd’s Pie, and customer favorite Indian Curry. Of course they didn’t forget about the kids, with kid-friendly options including chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, meatballs and marinara, and more.

Mouthwatering appetizers range from fried foods like mozzarella sticks, chicken wings, and calamari to customer favorite pork and leek dumplings, bang-bang cauliflower, and chicken Parmesan sliders. Their gourmet personal-size pizzas include options such as meat lover’s, Hawaiian, prosciutto and fig, and spinach and artichoke; all are available with gluten-free cauliflower crust as an option. Locals wouldn’t forgive me if I didn’t mention the Barn’s fried chicken, which has become so popular with islanders that the restaurant had to put it on the menu full-time.

“Being open year-round provides the perfect opportunity to give Islanders and visitors a space to come for great entertainment, delicious food, and an all-around fun place to gather, since we have limited options on the Island,” said Barn Bowl & Bistro general manager Mike Sawyer.

The Barn is not only great for a fun-filled visit, but it is also the perfect place to host private events. Whether it is a birthday celebration, rehearsal dinner, staff party, business function, or other group events, the Barn has different flexible options to accommodate your needs to create a night to remember for any occasion.

As we dive headfirst into the off-season, bowling leagues are back in full swing. Leagues will take place Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights for 10 weeks, and feature the two most popular leagues to participate in. Locals, call up your family, friends, or coworkers, and make sure to sign up for mixed league or business league this season. Starting Jan. 3, mixed league will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, and business league will be held on Thursday nights. With no skill-level requirement, this is the perfect space to get together weekly with your team for a guaranteed good time!

The Barn has surely made a name for itself on the Island, becoming a place where Islanders regularly go to bowl with their families, grab food and drinks after work, or order food to go after a long day.

The Barn Bowl & Bistro is located just off Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs, on 13 Uncas Ave., and is open Mondays, 11:30 am to 4 pm, for lunch only, and Tuesday through Saturday, from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm, for both lunch and dinner. Visit thebarnmv.com to check out more about Barn Bowl & Bistro.