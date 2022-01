Dean’s List Fall 2021

John Habekost of Edgartown, at Nichols College.

Hailey Meader of Vineyard Haven, at Nichols College.

Nicolas Andre of West Tisbury, at the College of the Holy Cross.

Paige Donovan of Edgartown, at Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.

Andrea Guyther of Vineyard Haven, at Eastern Connecticut State University

President’s List Fall 2021

Stephany Ribeiro of Vineyard Haven, at Southern New Hampshire University.