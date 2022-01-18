Court report: Jan. 10

Sean S. Steves, Oak Bluffs; DOB 01/03/1963, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial conference with $500 bail and orders to not have contact with nor abuse toward the alleged victim.

Protase E. Woodford Jr., Tisbury; DOB 12/01/1962, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, no inspection sticker: to be dismissed upon payment of court costs of $200 by Feb. 22.

Tammy J. McLaughlin, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/31/1971, trespassing, breaking and entering a building during nighttime for felony: continued to pretrial conference with orders to stay away from the address of the alleged victim, with $1,000 bail that may be returned.

Johnata Raimundo, Vineyard Haven; DOB 01/13/1987, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle: case closed.