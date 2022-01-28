Cancellations, tips, and other storm-related alerts

We’ll be updating this frequently with any cancellations. Send them to editor@mvtimes.com.

The Steamship Authority continues to warn of possible trip cancellations on Saturday into Sunday.

The Island Grown Initiative has announced that the Island Food Pantry will be closed on Saturday. Instead, the Food Pantry is opening on Friday, Jan. 28, from 2 to 4 pm. Seniors will be allowed to do their Food Pantry shopping from 12 noon to 2 pm.

A parking ban is in effect in Vineyard Haven from 8 pm Friday through 6 am Sunday. Tisbury also reminds property owners to clear sidewalks in front of their homes within four hours after the snow has stopped or face fines.

Be prepared

The following information was released by the Island’s emergency management planners. A Portuguese version is available here.

Before the Storm:

One gallon of water per day per person; additional water (fill bathtub or other containers) for flushing toilets, cleaning, pets, etc. Well water depends on electric pumps, so if the power is out, it will not work.

Nonperishable food for at least 3 days

Ample supply of medications and medical information sheet (prescriptions, allergies, etc.)

First aid kit

Necessary health-related equipment

Flashlights, extra batteries, candles, matches; supplies for fireplace, woodstove, outdoor grill, etc.

Cell phone/chargers (home and vehicle)

Emergency radio (battery operated)

Vital documents – ID, credit cards, cash, contact information for family, etc.

Make sure you have enough fuel for a week

Fill up or charge up vehicles

Stow or secure outdoor furniture, grills, garden equipment, dinghies, kayaks, etc.

Secure doors and windows; have tarps and duct tape handy

Deal promptly with potential hazards (trees, overhanging limbs, etc.) that could cause damage

Contact neighbors to offer assistance

During the Storm:

Shelter in place

Stay in rooms away from areas that may possibly be damaged from wind/rain/debris/trees

Seek emergency shelter at your Town’s Warming Shelter

After the Storm:

Survey the damage after the danger has passed

Safe cleanup of own property

Contact neighbors to offer assistance

Aid first responders by not exploring post-storm

Emergency Plans:

Please note that these emergency plans may change depending on the impact of the storm.

Aquinnah – If there is a loss of power that is not restored by Sunday, January 30, 2022, the Warming Shelter at Aquinnah Town Hall (955 State Road) and the Overnight Shelter at the Wampanoag Community Center ( Community Center Road ) may be opened.

Chilmark – Warming Shelter may be opened at the Chilmark Community Center (530 South Road). The Chilmark Fire Department will be checking in on vulnerable populations.

Edgartown – Monitoring the storm with available information and making operational preparations as needed.

Gosnold – Warming Shelter may be opened at the Gosnold Town Hall ( 28 Tower Road ).

Oak Bluffs – Warming Shelter may open on Sunday, January 30, 2022, from Noon to 6:00 PM at the Oak Bluffs Library (56R School Street). Masks required.

Tisbury – Warming/Charging Shelter may open at the Tisbury Fire Station ( 215 Spring Street) . Due to the expected tidal storm surge, Beach Road and Lagoon Pond Road may be closed due to flooding. An emergency parking ban will take affect Friday, January 28, 2022, at 8:00 PM until Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 6:00 AM for Main Street out to West Chop, Franklin Street, Edgartown Road, Skiff Avenue, Center Street, Spring Street, and Williams Street. Vehicles must be removed otherwise they will be towed. Alternative parking is available on Church Street and at the Tisbury Park and Ride ( High Point Lane) .

West Tisbury – Warming Shelter will be open at the West Tisbury Library (1042 State Road) if there is a major power outage.

Harbor Homes – Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard, located at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (first building on the left), will be extending their hours for the storm and opening Friday, January 27, 2022, at 6:00 PM until Sunday at 10:00 AM. They will be serving meals 3 times a day. There is a capacity for 18 guests. Please contact Lisa Belcastro at 508-560-3678 if you have any questions.

Animal Housing – The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society’s barns (35 Panhandle Road West Tisbury) are available for temporary emergency animal housing. Please contact MVAS Executive Director Lauren Lynch at 732-687-3412, MVAS President Brian Athearn at 508-962-2477, or MVAS Vice President Garrison Vieira at 508-989-0039 for more information. Call the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard at 508-627-8662 for emergency needs for small pets.

Emergency Contact Information: