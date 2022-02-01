Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club finally got back to playing our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown, following all COVID rules of course!

There were only 15 players this evening, with these results:

First place: Ron Ferreira with a 11/5 +103 card

Second place:- Roy Scheffer with a 11/5 +56 card

Third place: Bill Russell with a 9/4 +75 card

Fourth place: George Giosmas with a 9/4 +39 card

There were a total of nine skunks (winning a game by more than 31 points). There were a total of six 24 hands, with Roy Scheffer getting two of them!

If you like cribbage and you can play a game in 20 minutes, please come and check us out. We play Wednesday nights at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown, and we start at 6 pm sharp!