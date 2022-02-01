Jeremiah Healy Gill passed from this world into the loving arms of his Savior on Jan. 19, 2022.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1950, to Margaret Healy Gill and Donald W. Gill, VMD. His childhood years were spent in Brooklyn, Conn., with his three brothers and three sisters. His dad was a veterinarian, and Jeremiah often accompanied him on various trips to the local farms. His love of the outdoors and his interest in Creation were encouraged by his mother, who outfitted him with tent and sleeping bag at an early age, introduced him to the art of making tipis, and allowed him to have an extensive snake collection within their home. His interest in astronomy was supported by his dad, who helped him purchase his first professional telescope at age 10. Jeremiah attended Pomfret School, University of Rochester, and the University of Connecticut. While studying at UConn, he had the opportunity to spend a summer living with the Navajo, which left a lifelong impression. In 1975 his family moved to Nova Scotia, and Jeremiah spent the next decade there living in a small cabin and tipi, gardening, hunting, trapping, and raising beefalo.

In 1985 Jeremiah married Janet Searles, and they spent the next 36 years together sharing their love of camping, canoeing, hunting, sailing, music, and art. Their first 10 years were spent in Portland, Maine, where Jeremiah had a successful roofing business. Later they moved to a small camp in Naples, Maine, and then to a house in Denmark, Maine. During this time Jeremiah worked at Wyonegonic Camps as head of maintenance, and later served many in the area with his snowplowing business. An avid target shooter and member of the local gun club, he was Maine state champion for Olympic smallbore for five years running. He also taught riflery at Wyonegonic.

After moving to Denmark, Jeremiah turned his attention to the arts. For many years he focused on singing and vocal technique with Lillian Lee Morse, performing in many cabarets with his wife Janet. After being diagnosed with cancer, he developed an interest in oil painting. He produced many paintings during trips to Monhegan Island, Cape Breton, and New Mexico. Jeremiah spent a good deal of time on Martha’s Vineyard, where he was represented by the Island Art Gallery (Kennedy Studios) in Vineyard Haven. In the spring of 2021 he was a featured artist at Gallery 302 in Bridgton, Maine, and later that year had a joint show with his wife Janet at the Denmark Arts Center in Denmark, Maine. An interview of Jeremiah with his paintings can still be viewed on Gallery 302’s Facebook page, under Art Mart videos.

Jeremiah had a scientific mind and an artist’s heart. His strong faith in God carried him through his life and particularly through this last trial. During his six-year battle with a Stage 4 cancer, Jeremiah was able to sail, paint, play music, and travel until his body would no longer allow these activities. His loving wife, Janet, shared every moment possible with him until his passing.

He is survived by his wife Janet Searles Gill; by his six siblings Leila Gill, Carolyn Gill Denoncourt, Jonathan Gill, Patrick Gill, Maryellen Gill Lambert, and Andrew Gill.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thru the Bible Radio at ttb.org/give or to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at dana-farber.org (memorials) in Jeremiah’s memory.