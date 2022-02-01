Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 24 – 28

CHILMARK

Jan. 27, Douglas G. Cochrane and Eleanor Cochrane, trustees of Douglas & Eleanor Cochrane Revocable Trust, sold 29 Prospect Hill to Leo E. Strine Jr. and Carrie E. Strine for $3,800,000.

EDGARTOWN

Jan. 26, Clarence E. Dozier Jr. and Leslie Britton Dozier sold 33 School House Village to Links at Martha’s Vineyard Inc. for $1,381,500.

Jan. 26, Kathleen Prone and Richard Prone sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 252 Week 39 to Margaret Price and Michael Carver for $4,000.

Jan. 28, Laurence J. Doyle and Cynthia Doyle sold 2 Boylston Drive to John Montes Jr. and Kathleen Montes for $1,019,000.

Jan. 28, Thomas F. Brandt, Nancy D. Brandt, and the Estate of Joanne B. Brandt sold 16 Kent Harbor Road to Jonathan D. Ingalls and Kelly Anne M. Ingalls for $2,345,000.

WEST TISBURY

Jan. 28, Amy Ruth Cassotta sold 3 Trotters Lane to Christine R. Thompson and Gabriel Tennbaum for $1,250,000.