The Tisbury Senior Center invites members of the public to participate in a diabetes support group on Monday, Feb. 14, starting at 1 pm. The live event allows folks with diabetes to learn about ways to take control of their condition and live happier, healthier lives. Enjoy guest speakers, cooking demonstrations, self-management tools, along with a group discussion and support from a registered nurse. Sponsored by Island Health Care and the Martha’s Vineyard Boards of Health.

Visit tisburyma.gov/council-aging or call 508-696-4205 for more information.