‘The Hand of God’ is a coming-of-age story

“The Hand of God” opens at the M.V. Film Center on Friday, Feb. 11. It is directed by celebrated Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, whose film “La Grande Bellezza” (2013) won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) award. “The Hand of God” is a Sorrentino autobiography or memoir of sorts.

The film opens with a nighttime overview of Naples, followed by a scene of a beautiful woman, in line waiting for a bus. It describes what happens to her there, then switches to an eclectic collection of friends and relatives enjoying lunch together outdoors. The group are mostly members of the Napolitan extended Schisa family, including the outrageous and hostile matriarch, Signora Gentile (Dora Romano), clothed in an oversized mink coat. The film focuses on teenager Fabietto Schisa (Filippo Scotti), a coming-of-age figure nicknamed Fabio. This motley and rambunctious crew consists of Fabio’s father (Toni Servillo), his mother (Teresa Saponangelo) and Fabio’s older brother Marchino (Marlon Joubert), as well as others, who are gaily carousing. Marchino enters the scene as a would-be actor who Federico Fellini, in town to make a movie, has rejected as too ordinary looking.

In the next scene, the crew is shown in a boat wearing bathing suits and happily swimming. The one appalling exception is Aunt Patrizia (Luisa Ranieri), who lies naked near the prow of the boat, rolling over seductively to reveal her entire body.

Later she appears in violent fights with her husband and eventually ends up in a psychiatric ward, all the while flirting with Fabio. Also showing up frequently is the Baronessa Focale (Betty Pedrazzi), who plays a significant role later in contributing to Fabietto’s sexual coming of age.

One recurrent theme is the professional soccer team, with the Napolitans hoping the famous Argentine Diego Maradona will play for them. When the Naples team does win, everyone in town cheers and celebrates this miraculous event as “the hand of God,” suggested by family member Alfredo (Renato Carpentieri). Federico Fellini is in town, but Fabio doesn’t get to meet him. Instead, he meets a minor film director, Antonio Capuano (Ciro Capano), who badgers him to develop courage, individuality, and originality if he’s going to be a director.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Fabio’s parents die from carbon monoxide poisoning. Fabio is deeply distressed, but in a scene at the mortuary, he’s not allowed to see them. Fabio confirms that when he grows up he will aspire to become a film director. So it goes with this array of characters whose many stories make up the film.

“The Hand of God” is a quintessentially Italian film that viewers will enjoy as long as they can keep straight the many characters and their tales.

