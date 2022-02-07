Oak Bluffs: I had to read it

“Most folks are about as happy as they make their minds up to be.” –Abraham Lincoln

Here’s your official reminder that Valentine’s Day is next Monday, the 14th. I interviewed a 4-year-old at the Family Center, asking “What is your favorite thing about Valentine’s Day?” The answers: “Giving people cards and good stuff” and “chocolate chips.” There you have it, it is pretty simple!

Melissa and Nickolas Rivers proudly announce the birth of their second son, Rayden Marc Rivers. Island grandparents Kati Alley and David Tchorz, and Marc and Susan Rivers, and great-grandmother Megan Alley happily greeted the news of his birth. Rayden’s older brother Nicholas is curious, but has not yet figured out if they should keep him or not. Both boys will be closely watched over by numerous uncles and cousins who were all thrilled to welcome the latest arrival into their ever-expanding family.

Happy belated birthday to author Grace Kuhn, who turned 18 on Feb. 2. Grace published her first novel last year “Knox Hollow: Murder on Mayflower.” She was a junior in high school in Westfield, Mass., when the pandemic closed schools in March 2020. Grace used the time to pursue her passion for writing. She started writing a murder mystery and she completed the novel that summer in Oak Bluffs, where her family vacations every year. I met Grace last summer because her younger brother Griffin bravely joined me and a small group of Inkwell Polar Bears exercising in the water. Talking to the family on the beach, it came out that this teenager had just published a novel. I had to read it, especially when I saw that the cover artwork is an Oak Bluffs landmark. It is a wonderfully written, nail-biter of a mystery, with great characters and plot twists! And the good news is that Grace is working on a second novel.

You really never know who you will meet at the beach!

Featherstone is offering a variety of art experiences to brighten up these cold winter days. Art exploratory classes for ages 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 are offered Monday through Thursday, with Coral Shockey and Helen Hall. Adults can choose from a dozen different art mediums, with classes scheduled at a variety of times throughout the week. Check out featherstoneart.org and find your inner artist.

The nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards will be announced on Feb. 8, with the awards show scheduled for March 27. That gives us time to see the movies we missed! On Feb. 17, the library is hosting a presentation of Black Oscars: From Mammy to Minny, What the Academy Awards Tell Us About African Americans. Join author and speaker Frederick W. Gooding, Jr., to explore the history of film’s highest awards. This virtual program begins at 7 pm, see the Zoom link at oakbluffslibrary.org.

In case you didn’t know, our library has a Coat Exchange rack in the upper entryway (Pacific Ave. entrance). Leave a coat or take a coat, no questions asked.

If you’re like me, you start thinking about your garden in February. All About Onions is a workshop that caught my eye, being taught by Ethan from Grey Barn at the Ag Hall on Feb.10 at 5:30 pm. Such a great thing to grow in your own garden, and in this workshop participants will bring home some planted seeds. Register on the Ag Society website, the fee is $15 for non-members.

The full “Snow Moon” rises on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Whether it brings snow or not, this winter full moon can be quite a spectacle on a clear night. It should rise just after sunset this month, so bundle up and find your favorite east-facing spot.

This month we celebrate the birthdays of two presidents: Abe Lincoln (12th) and George Washington (22nd).

Happy Birthday to George Valentzas on the 10th. On the 11th we celebrate Juanita Espino, Mary Hillman, and Kristen Tidmarsh Araujo. Brad Tucker shares the 12th with honest Abe. Our Valentine birthdays are two people with very big hearts — Ray Whitaker and Caroline Derrig. Big birthday hugs to Donna Hopson and Brenda Davenport on the 15th, and to the fabulous Kathy Farrissey on the 16th!

Stay warm, and send me your news!