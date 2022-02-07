Tisbury: Think about it

Heard on Main Street: I suppose February is just trying to prove itself the stormiest month of all. That is getting old fast. If it’s not slippery, it’s wet and messy. I also heard some remarkable icicles were finally taken down by the town on Main Street. I stayed home instead of venturing out to see them in person.

When we moved here, we were told that if you wanted to cross country ski on the Vineyard, you had to be home before noon. Of course, in those days the winter spent more time in the 40s than the 20s. I can’t believe I am looking forward to the 40s.

You know we can eat in a more climate-responsible way. Think about it. Forty percent of our food is wasted, sent to landfills, adding greenhouse gasses to our atmosphere. Try Cooking for the Love of the Planet to learn to save food using new methods of preparation, preservation, and storage. Delicious recipes will be shared. Go beyond using ripe bananas to make bread. Tonight, Feb 10, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Three more classes on Thursday evenings, March 10, April 7, and May 12 by Zoom. Register at bit.ly/cookplanet.

Karen Roberts Mort has another class in two weeks on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 7 pm. Join in by Zoom for Winter One-Pot Comfort Foods. What is better on a cold winter day than a steaming hot soup or stew for dinner? A recipe will be shared ahead of time so you can cook along with Karen in a Dutch oven, crock pot or electric pressure cooker. Register at bit.ly/ckcornell.

Questions can be e-mailed to her at kem18@cornell.edu This guest chef has been part of the Vineyard Haven library’s Spice Club.

Each Sunday through May 22 at 11 am, the Vineyard Haven library will replay videos from 2021’s Summer of Drawing series with artist Elizabeth R. Whelan. Join your hosts Elizabeth Whelan and Anne McDonough on Zoom as they revisit all the great classes from last year, leading up to a new series planned for this summer. Whether you missed last year’s classes, want a refresher, or just want to hang out, register here and join anytime bit.ly/3r93VNN.

What is Wrangling Rainwater on the Homestead? Rainwater is a valuable resource. Practical ways of managing stormwater can avoid property damage and protect water quality. Landscape design choices can welcome the rain. And, for those dry spells in between, there are ways to conserve water. Kristen Andres from the Association to Preserve Cape Cod will tell you steps we can take at home to create landscapes that are more mindful of water, that protect our natural environment, and can make the Island more resilient to climate changes. Program is hosted by the MVP Climate Action Plan, at 5 pm on Saturday, Feb 19. Zoom link is bit.ly/actioncli.

The Vineyard libraries are offering a Poetry Contest for Martha’s Vineyard by the Poet Laureate, with cash and book prizes in three age groups. Two winners in middle school, high school, and adult poetry will be announced April 15, with reading and awards on April 30 at the Chilmark library. Submit your work to tthorpe@clamsnet.org. Include the poem in your email with title, your age group, name address, phone, and email.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to James O’Donnell and Jainaba Burton-Sundman today. Wish the best tomorrow to Judy Pachico. It’s a big day on Saturday for Simone Davis, Eli Thomas Hanschka, Abe Lincoln, and Nat Benjamin. Sunday belongs to my lovely granddaughter Fiona Mayhew. Many happy returns on Tuesday to Chris Morse, Gayle Stiller, and Grace Burton-Sundman. Happy birthday to Mary Gillette and Izzy Wajda on Wednesday.

And, finally, lots of chocolate Valentine wishes go to all of you on Monday.

Heard on Main Street: Nothing great happens until after you’re 40. –Coco Chanel