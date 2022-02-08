Aquinnah: Winter until mid-May

Last week was Groundhog Day and of course the groundhog saw his shadow and the rest of the U.S. will get six more weeks of winter. We, here on Martha’s Vineyard, will have winter until mid-May like we always do, regardless of the groundhog and its shadow. That’s about 13 weeks, but who’s counting?

At the library this month: On Thursdays, Feb. 10 and 24, at 5 pm, learn how to make a simple knitting project. This is a beginner friendly knitting group for all ages with materials and instructions provided. The group meets on Zoom. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register and arrange pick up of your materials. Free yoga classes on Saturday morning are continuing through February. Registered yoga teacher Jannette Vanderhoop will guide participants through an hour-long Kripalu yoga class suitable for all levels of experience. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to sign up, Saturdays, Feb. 12, 19, and 26, at 10 am. The next meeting of the book group will be on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 3 pm to discuss “The Heart’s Invisible Furies” by John Boyne via Zoom. Email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register.

Looking for some beautiful jewelry for Valentine’s Day? Joan LeLacheur is hosting an open studio of her ocean jewelry and tiles this Saturday, Feb. 12, from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm. Joanie’s studio is at 42 Old South Road in Aquinnah. You can contact Joanie at 508-939-1691 or joanlela57@gmail.com.

The next sessions of Pathways’ bi-weekly senior discussion group, “Gray Matters,” led by Genevieve H. Abbot, will be on Fridays, Feb. 11 and 25, from 10 to 11 am via Zoom. This is a group for people 65 years and up. You can contact Ms. Abbot with any questions at mvgengen@gmail.com. The Zoom link can be found at pathwaysmv.org. Pathways is also hosting their Tuesday night Writers and Poets group from 7 to 9 pm. There is limited in-person space, and you can also attend virtually, go to their website to register. Pathways is currently displaying the artwork of Wendy Weldon and Rob Hauck, two artists who are always worth checking out. If you would like to post any work to the Pathways website, go to pathwaysmv.org or call them at 508-645-9098.

The Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian is hosting a Wampanoag celebration throughout the month of February. There will be many informative talks and demonstrations available online that showcase Wampanoag leaders and artisans including Berta Welch, Tobias Vanderhoop, Jonathan Perry, Linda Coombs, Darius Coombs, Sherry Pocknett, and others. Go to nmai.brand.live/c/wampanoag-celebration for the full list of speakers and schedule.

The Island Climate Action Network is hosting two events this week. On Thursday, Feb. 10, at 5 pm, Kristen Andres, associate director for education at the Association to Preserve Cape Cod will present, “Wrangling Rainwater on the Homestead — And Other Landscape Choices for a Changing Climate.” There are practical ways to manage stormwater on your property, including attractive landscape design choices. On Sunday, Feb. 13, at 10 am, the Climate Café will gather at Rosewater Market in person and participate in a high school environmental club-led discussion of how climate change is impacting land use, natural resources and biodiversity. This event is outdoors on the patio, so dress warmly.

The Community Action Committee of Cape Cod & Islands (CACCI) is offering free tax preparation for Islanders. The assistance will be offered remotely. Call 508-771-1727 ex. 200 to schedule an intake or visit their website at cacci.cc.

Wunotuway Vanderhoop turned 5 on Feb. 3! Happy Birthday big girl! Happy Birthday to Bert Fischer who celebrates on Sunday, Feb. 13, Valentine’s Day baby, Rachel McDonald, Kayla Darcy, on Tuesday, and Meg Higgins on Feb. 16. Happy Valentine’s Day Aquinnah! Whether you are single or in a couple, spread the love on Monday.