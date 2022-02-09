Court Report: Nov. 29, 2021 – Feb. 3, 2022

Nov. 29, 2021

Heather M. Weed-Lake, Edgartown; DOB 11/22/1966, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to pre-trial conference.

Jan. 13

Luiz A. Depaula, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/11/1970, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation: case closed.

Lenthia T. Lewis Jr., Chilmark; DOB 02/14/1987, trespassing: case closed, 12 hours of community service deemed served.

Jan. 24

Kelvin Lemos, Edgartown; DOB 05/02/1997, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Feb. 3

Thomas R. Wilkins, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/05/1994, assault and battery on family/household member: upon hearing, Wilkins is to be released on $500 bail as originally posted with further conditions of proof of employment to probation officer, alcohol-free with SCRAM (check in twice a week with probation officer until SCRAM in place), and to stay away and no contact with alleged victim and her son/witness.