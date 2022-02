Dean’s list

Ethan Danielson of Vineyard Haven, at Norwich University.

Ayanna Fhagen-Smith of Vineyard Haven, at Champlain College.

Alley Estrella of West Tisbury, at Western New England University

Anabella Arias of Oak Bluffs, at Western New England University.

Brooke Crocker of Vineyard Haven, at Tufts University.

Rose Herman of Vineyard Haven, at Tufts University.

Eric Reubens of Vineyard Haven, at Tufts University.

Trustee’s list

Camden Emery of Vineyard Haven, at Champlain College.