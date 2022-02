This month, the Edgartown library film discussion group will focus on a movie from 2018 out of Iceland, “Woman at War.” The film imparts a strong environmental message as well as some quirky humor, both presented by the deft hand of director Benedikt Erlingsson. Stream the film for free and at your leisure on Kanopy, and join the library group for the Zoom discussion on Monday, Feb. 21, from 11 am to 12 pm. Email programs@edgartownlibrary.org or call 508-627-4221 for more information.