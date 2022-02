The West Tisbury library hosts the annual seed swap with the Martha’s Vineyard Community Seed Library on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 12:30 to 2 pm. Bring any pollinated or heirloom seed packets or saved seeds to swap and share or donate to the seed cabinet. Don’t have any seeds to offer? Check out seeds from the library collection, learn about germination testing, and get answers to all your gardening questions.