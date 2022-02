To the Editor:

Today’s Times Minute led off with a shock. Although I never met Jack Shea, we interacted in 2012 when he wrote the most appreciative review any author could ever ask for of my just-published, slim volume of poetry, “Night Spirit.”

I still have a copy of the MV Times with his review and had high hopes that if and when I publish another book of poems, I would be lucky enough to have him review it. Sadly, that can’t happen now. May he rest in peace.

Ann Lees

Brookline and Chilmark