IHT gets $50,000 grant from Rockland Trust

The Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation awarded $50,000 to Island Housing Trust, the nonprofit developer building 20 affordable rental apartments at Keuhn’s Way in Tisbury, according to a press release.

The apartments will be available for year-round working Martha’s Vineyard residents and their children, according to the release. “The work of the Island Housing Trust is crucial to supporting individuals and families in need of affordable housing on Martha’s Vineyard,” Edward H. Seksay, president and chair of the Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation, said in the release. “We are honored to support the construction of the Kuehn’s Way neighborhood.”

The one, two, and three-bedroom apartments at Kuehn’s Way are universally designed for increased accessibility, close to public transportation, and feature high energy efficient standards that will reduce energy bills for families and carbon emissions into the environment, the release states. This new neighborhood at Kuehn’s Way will serve 60 Island residents and their families.

“Rockland Trust has provided a tremendous amount of support over the years that has changed the lives of hundreds of Island families and residents,” Philippe Jordi, founding executive director of Island Housing Trust, said in the release. “We are fortunate to have Rockland Trust as a community bank committed to our mission.”

The project is under construction and is scheduled for completion this summer with residents moving in this fall, the release states.