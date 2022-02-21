Unexploded ordnance found at South Beach

The Edgartown Police Department notified the public on its Facebook page that they found an unexploded ordnance (UXO) at South Beach on Sunday. The Massachusetts State Police’s bomb squad conducted a “controlled detonation” that afternoon, according to the post.

Edgartown Lt. Chris Dolby said different types of ordnances have been found for years since the Navy conducted training near the Island during World War II.

“It happens pretty frequently,” Dolby said. “Erosion uncovers these warheads. It’s pretty wild how history keeps getting dug up.”

Typically, a beachgoer who is walking along the shoreline finds a UXO and reports it to the police. In this situation, the local police department called the state police’s bomb squad, according to Dolby. At times, the Navy also gets involved to give a better evaluation of the UXO.

The bomb squad detonated the bomb at South Beach after closing off Atlantic Drive and taking control of the beach. Dolby said that this can be done in February since not many people are at the beach, but during the busier time of the year the UXO would be moved somewhere else before detonation, such as the property at the old landfill in Edgartown.

“The warhead ordnance was filled with plaster, so it was inert. It could have been a dummy round,” Dolby said. The UXO from Sunday seemed like the tip of an old rocket or torpedo to him. “They’re also sometimes live. It’s not surprising to find both.”

Massachusetts State Police was not immediately available for comment.