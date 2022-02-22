Court Report: Feb. 10 to Feb. 18, 2022

Feb. 10

Juan K. Milbratz, Oak Bluffs; DOB 06/15/1999, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, no inspection sticker: case closed.

Feb. 11

Wagner S. Pessoa, Boston; DOB 02/11/2022, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Patrick R. Doyle, Swansea; DOB 08/17/1985, trafficking 36 grams or more of heroin/morphine/opium/fentanyl, in possession of cocaine to distribute: continued to pre-trial hearing with permission to the detective to preserve evidence, preserve A/V survey from SSA, to inspect and copy all cell phones seized.

Chris Vought, Oak Bluffs; DOB 05/07/1999, second offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, not in possession of license: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Feb. 18

Timothy L. Prescott, Savannah, Ga.; DOB 02/20/1995, failing to stop for the police, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding, failing to stop/yield, improper operation of motor vehicle: pre-trial hearing.