Up-Island Council on Aging

Please note, most of our in-person programming is currently paused due to the current COVID numbers. Staff is in the office and available.

Patricia Mello and Associates, P.C., second and fourth Wednesday of the month

The attorneys from Patti Mello’s office visit the Howes House for appointments. The next visits will be on March 9 and 23. Please call 508-477-0267 to schedule an appointment.

Watch for “A Walking Tour of Amsterdam” via Zoom on March 15. Call 508-693-2896 for more info.

Please check out some of our other virtual programs!

* Strength + Fitness with Katryn, Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri, 9 and 9:35 am via Google Meeting

* Martha Abbot’s Yoga, Mon, Wed, Fri @10:30 via Zoom

* Kanta’s Gentle Yoga, Tuesdays @11:30 via Zoom

Please email coa-clerk@westtisbury-ma.gov for sign-up information for virtual programs.