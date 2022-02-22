Poet’s Corner

Johnny Hoy and the Blue Fish

By Stephen Power

I drive Beach Road to Temahigan Road

past the Police Station where, two years ago,

two deer, on separate occasions,

jumped in front of me. One hit my car but pranced

Away.

I am going to the Ritz to dance, fantasizing that a

beautiful person might kiss me, which happens

as often as deer crossing my path on Temahigan Road.

But I go to dance to Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish.

I join other old folk and we

dance to songs popular when

we were teens.

Johnny mouths his harmonica, Delanie trills

her guitar, Kevin bangs his drums, and Jeremy fingers

his keys. They switch to Muddy Waters and my feet

cannot not dance.

I learned to dance in Fayetteville, North Carolina

where a billboard on I-95 welcomed travelers to

“Klan Country,” where a former slave market

is a symbol of the town,

where the Fayetteville Observer reported, periodically,

that a black youth had been shot in the back.

I went to the Soul Shack with Ed and John and Kitty and Susan.

We watched brown college students take all the bondage

that surrounded them and shove it

into their feet

as the voices of Aretha and Marvin filled the room.

So I take all the sorrow that a long life gathers,

shove It into my feet

and all I know

is music.

Stephen Power is a retired schoolteacher and community organizer who lives in Tisbury. He teaches Kundalini yoga, loves dancing, and is a member of the Poets’ Collective.

