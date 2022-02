Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard brings a seven-week journey in movement, sound, art, music, and writing to the West Tisbury library. Check out the last day of the continued program on Sunday, March 6, from 1 to 3 pm, when spiritual care counselor Lori Shaller and counseling intern Jane Norton discuss how to best progress through the grieving process. Register ahead by calling Hospice at 508-693-0189 or email lshaller@hospiceofmv.org.