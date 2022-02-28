Oak Bluffs: We made it across

“When one door closes, another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened before us.” –Alexander Graham Bell

Did you know that A.G. Bell also predicted (in the 1800s) that someday we would be able to see each other on our phones? People probably thought he was crazy.

I hope everyone is staying warm in this frigid part of our winter. At least we have our electric bills to get us hot under the collar! Hang in there, this is the only path to spring.

If you are reading this from Florida or the Caribbean, lucky you!

I was on the boat on Sunday for one of the roughest rides I have experienced in a long time. You know it is rough when the purser suddenly announces, “Everyone SIT DOWN!” We made it across, and it gave me renewed respect for the ferry captains who navigate through a sometimes wild waterway.

Tom Dresser has written many wonderful books about Island history, and he’s at it again. His next book will be “Martha’s Vineyard in the Roaring ’20s.” He is looking for stories about Vineyarders during that time of Prohibition, flappers, women’s right to vote. Share a tale or a photo for this book at thomasdresser@gmail.com.

Honor Women’s History Month by filling out a raffle ticket at the library with the name of an important woman in history. The prize will be a gift certificate awarded in early April.

The library is offering a writer’s workshop called “I Remember: Writing Stories From Childhood.” Led by Lara Tupper, awardwinning author and teacher, for everyone (no writing experience needed). This will be on March 10 at 4:30 pm. See the Zoom link on the library site.

Also through the library website, you can attend a series from the office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, with great information about consumer rights. March 7 is “Protecting Yourself from ID Theft, Scams, Robo Calls.” March 8 will be “Retail, Auto & Credit: Know Your Rights.” March 9: “Housing: Landlord/Tenants Rights.” These webinars will be held at 10:30 am; see Zoom link on library site.

One more library event is a hoopla book club author event with Kelly Mustian, discussing her historical novel about 1920s Mississippi “The Girls in the Stilt House.” March 9, 7-8 pm.

On March 4, the museum will hold a Brown Bag Lunch Lecture on “Food Myths” with Norah Kyle Messier. Learn about household food myths and more; bring your lunch, at noon.

March 5 at 2 pm, you can learn about Muskeget Island, the little-known island between M.V. and Nantucket. Crocker Snow Jr. is the expert who oversees the island.

Our March birthdays include Alexander Graham Bell on March 3 and Julie Rodenbaugh on March 6. Happy birthday to Marguerite Cogliano on March 5! Celebrations on March 7 for powerhouse ladies Martha MacGillivray and Leslie Frizzell.

Happy returns to Bill Rankin on March 8, and on March 9 we send bunches of birthday wishes to Sue Dawson!

Send me your news!