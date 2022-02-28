Poet’s Corner

February

By Donald Nitchie

Don’t be glum. Odds are you’ll survive

the winter, and probably several more.

Why not get your hopes up

for warm breezes off water and falling

asleep in the shade. Hang in there,

even as memory stalls like a car

as old as you are—but did you really

think you’d never grow old? You’re like

that road the town neglected for years,

more full of potholes than asphalt,

but that doesn’t mean you don’t go

somewhere—if only to the abandoned

playground littered with broken glass, weeds

around the edges. Even the swings are gone.

But if you listen, you can almost hear

the loose chains as kids jump off—even

on such a cold day, spring still weeks away.

Donald Nitchie’s poetry has been published by Cape Cod Review, Martha’s Vineyard Arts & Ideas, and “The Further Shore: Exploring Cape Cod and the Islands Through Poetry” (2021). For the past several years he has led Poetry Drop In, in-class writing sessions through the Island libraries — check their calendars. He lives in Chilmark.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.