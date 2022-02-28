Tisbury: March is Women’s History Month

Heard on Main Street: Don’t be yourself — be someone nicer.

If you know that March is Women’s History Month, you can appreciate why the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse is honoring these film divas for March, in movies from 1939 to the 1950s. MJ Munafo says the plans are for Bette Davis to appear in either ‘Dark Victory’ or ‘The Old Maid’ on Monday, March 7. The other leading ladies will be featured on the next three Mondays in March: ‘A Woman’s Face’ (Joan Crawford), ‘Imitation of Life’ (Lana Turner), and ‘The Unsinkable Molly Brown’ (Debbie Reynolds). All movies are $5, and start promptly at 6 pm.

Years ago I learned how to crochet. Well, I learned how to try to crochet. I’d do a bit and was told to pull it tight — and the whole thing unraveled. This happened often enough that I decided to stick with knitting and quilting. But now you can try crocheting Granny Squares. Every month the Vineyard Haven library offers a project from the online crafts at Creativebug. Adult Make and Take craft bags will be available at the Vineyard Haven library entrance from 10 to 12 this Sunday morning, March 6, while supplies last. Go online and use your Martha’s Vineyard library card to create a Creativebug account. They also feature ‘Beginner Crochet: Part I and Part II.’

Monday morning, March 7, at 10 am you can join the M.V. Poetry Reading Group that meets monthly on Zoom. Ask amcdonough@clamsnet.org. And at 6:30 pm on Thursday, March 10, is session two of ‘Cooking for the Love of the Planet.” Learn to eat in a more climate-responsible way. That continues April 7 and May 12. Questions can be emailed to Karen Roberts Mort at kem18@cornell.edu, who has been part of the Vineyard Haven library’s Spice Club.

Even if you are not writing a memoir, you may appreciate a special Zoom program featuring author Lara Tupper talking about childhood stories. Using Joe Brainard’s whimsical memoir “I Remember” as a model, she will help us look at how our own early experiences have shaped us. The free program is from 4:30 to 6 pm on Thursday, March 10. Get the Zoom address from the Oak Bluffs library.

Or enjoy an “Evening with Marie Benedict,” via Zoom, on Thursday, March 10, at 7 pm, in a discussion of her book “Her Hidden Genius,” about the brilliant British scientist Rosalind Franklin, who discovered the molecular structure of DNA. Her research was used without her knowledge or permission by three now-famous scientists to write a paper for which they alone won the Nobel Prize. Ask amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

Betsey Mayhew is retiring after more than 20 years of working with the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. Currently her title is finance administrator — something she did in the early days as well as solving several other issues for many years, just to keep things up to speed. She has certainly earned the pleasure of spending more time with her knitting needles, her garden, and her grandchildren. She will be especially missed by those fortunate enough to have worked with her. Happy retirement, Betsey.

The Community Suppers served on Wednesdays by the West Tisbury Church are hearty and tasty, prepared and distributed by a wonderful group of volunteers. In addition, each of these meals is topped off with a delicious cookie provided by the Rosewater Café.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Evan Kristal on Monday. Tuesday belongs to Michelle O’Donnell and Kasarah Bruni. Happy birthday to Dave Clark on Wednesday.